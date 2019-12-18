It was an impressive display by a good group of guards in the SCC on Monday night as Centerville defeated Chariton 56-42.
Centerville’s Claire Mathews and Mickey Stephens along with Chariton’s Emma Rector were battling all night, showcasing their skills as scorers, passers and defenders.
Mathews was aggressive from the start, scoring six of Centerville’s eight points in a low-scoring 8-7 first quarter.
The offense picked up in the second quarter with Mathews continuing to push the tempo. Rachel George would come off the bench and drain a pair of threes just before the half to give the Redettes a 26-18 halftime lead.
The third quarter was all Stephens as she would score nine of Centerville’s 14 points. She was attacking in transition, finishing at the rim and even knocked down a confident three pointer from the wing. Chariton still found themselves hanging around as Centerville led 40-30 after three quarters of play.
Rector would try to lead her Chargers back into the game, scoring 10 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.
Chariton pulled within five before Mathews would attack the basket for the hoop and the harm to put Centerville ahead by seven with 3:25 left in the game. The Redettes had a major foul advantage in the second half as that foul pushed them into the bonus while they only had given up one foul at that point.
Mathews’ layup sparked an 11-2 run by Centerville to close out the game and improve their record back to .500.
Mathews finished with a team-high 17 points while Stephens added 15 points and Rachel George chipped in nine points off the bench.
Centerville (3-3) travel to Osceola to face Clarke (0-6) on Friday at 6:15 p.m.