Who: Seymour (15-6) vs Moulton-Udell (9-11)
What: Class 1A – Region 6 – First Round
Where: Seymour
When: Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
The two split a pair of early season meetings in December. Moulton-Udell won the season opener 71-59 while Seymour would come back to win 60-46. The road team won both times.
One key player for Seymour
Kaitlyn Couchman has been vital for the Warriorettes over the pass couple of weeks. She has been able to be a good third option on offense and has made an impact on the defensive end and on the glass. Seymour is likely going to pack the paint against Moulton-Udell meaning Couchman will need to be tall and box out effectively. She did just that in the first two meetings, recording double-doubles in both meetings including a 19-rebound effort. If she can continue that while chipping in on offense, Seymour should be in good shape.
One key player for Moulton-Udell
With Seymour likely to pack the paint to prevent another career night from Chelsey Boettcher, who scored 33 points in the first meeting, that will mean Moulton-Udell may need a big shooting night from Abbie Probasco. Probasco will get open looks but the 20% three-point shooter will need to knock them down to force Seymour to guard her out there and open up opportunities in the paint or to pump fake and drive and get to the line. Probasco has the ability to get things going on offense and will have the chance to take some pressure off of Boettcher.
Keys to the game
Defending without fouling will be a big key for both teams. Seymour and Moulton-Udell both like to get to the line and both are in the top three in free throw percentage in the Bluegrass Conference. Thayda Houser and Natalee Watters are a tough duo to stop, especially with Watters finding her three-point stroke in recent weeks. The Lady Eagles will have their hands full with those two on both ends of the floor and need to make sure every one of their shots is contested without fouling. On the other side, Boettcher is a handful down low for her opponents. She can take over a game on both ends of the floor and will likely need to do so for Moulton-Udell to pull off the win. The battle on the glass could also shift this game. Seymour is the best rebounding team in the conference by a long shot averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. The Warriorettes dominated the glass 59-26 in the game they won against the Lady Eagles. Seymour has hit their stride late in the season going 8-1 in their last nine games while Moulton-Udell has struggled, going 2-7 in their last nine.