Who: Seymour (16-6) vs Lamoni (19-2)
What: Class 1A – Region 6 – Quarterfinal
Where: Lamoni
When: Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Lamoni has won both matchups this season winning 44-36 in January before defeating Seymour 63-51 in the Bluegrass Conference Finals.
One key player for Seymour
Seymour was right there with Lamoni in the BGC finals before Thayda Houser went down with an injury, missing a good chunk of the third quarter and battling through the injury the rest of the night. A healthy Houser should help push the Warriorettes in the right direction. She had 15 points and six steals in the first meeting and nearly had a triple-double in the second meeting with 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Expect her to make an impact on both sides of the floor and be the floor general for Seymour.
Keys for Seymour
First and foremost, Seymour has to find a way to slow down Abby Martin. Not too many teams have been able to slow down the sophomore who is leading the BGC in scoring at 19.5 points per game. That being said it was nearly done by East Union in the first round as they held Martin to just seven points on 3-of-16 shooting before ultimately losing by five. She scored 17 points in the first meeting before going off for 24 points in the second meeting. Seymour will obviously try to guard her close and slow her down. The Warriorettes have to take care of the ball on the offensive end as Martin gets a lot of easy points on leak outs on turnovers. Taking care of the ball on offense slowing down Lamoni’s transition game will be key. It’s hard to beat the same team three times in the same season. Seymour has been eager to face Lamoni again since losing that physical game in the BGC finals. Since that loss, the Warriorettes have won six in a row. They will try to make it seven on Tuesday.