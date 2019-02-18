Who: No. 4 Seymour (20-0) vs No. 11 North Mahaska (14-4)
What: Class 1A - Region 6 - Final
Where: Pleasantville
When: Monday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
First meeting in QuikStats era (since 2007)
One key player for Seymour
Seymour is going to need a complete game from Riley Jewett. Her biggest challenge of the night could be on the defense end as someone is going to have to matchup with North Mahaska star Kassidi Steel, who is averaging 16.2 points, 6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.6 steals per game. The 5-foot-10 junior will be a lot to handle on both ends of the floor for the 5-foot-6 Jewett if head coach Paul Hinners decides to use that matchup. Offensively, Jewett will need to run the offense well in the half court. She has shot the ball well this year at 44.9 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three, but she also leads the team in assists and will have to be smart with her passes and make sure she finds her shooters but also makes good entry passes to Acey Jellison to establish the post game.
Keys for Seymour
Finish what you’ve started. The Warriorettes have now had two straight undefeated regular seasons and two straight trips to the regional final. They have worked very hard for a long time to get to this moment and win a game like this. Seymour will have to find a way to limit Steel’s production. She has the possibility to go off in any game and will be a tough matchup for whoever they put on her. Seymour should look inside to Jellison early and often if they get the chance, North Mahaska doesn’t have anyone over 5-foo-11 so Jellison should have the size inside to go to work. The Warriorettes need to continue to shoot with confidence and not be hesitant. They have been a great free throw shooting team this at 63.9 percent. Big games will usually lead to big free throws and Seymour struggled at the line in last year’s regional final against Central Decatur where they shot just 10-of-23. They need to take advantage of when they get to the line. Seymour’s six seniors have helped turned this basketball program around in the last couple of years. They have battled adversity and now they will have a chance to put the cherry on top of their high school career by getting a shot to send Seymour to the state tournament for the first time since 1960.