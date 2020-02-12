Who: Moravia (8-13) vs Wayne (11-10)
What: Class 1A – Region 6 – First Round
Where: Corydon
When: Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Wayne won the regular season meeting 57-31. Moravia was without Anaya Keith as the Falcons used a 20-3 first quarter run with. The Lady Mohawks battled through the remainder of the game, being outscored 37-28 in the final three quarters.
One key player for Moravia
The interesting thing about this Moravia team is that when you look at their wins, it’s almost never the same one girl leading the way. Several girls have the ability to get the Lady Mohawks going in the right direction. With that being said, Gracie Hoffman will be a key for Moravia not necessarily for her offense but for her defense. She is third in the Bluegrass Conference in blocks at 1.4 per game and she will need to defend the paint well against a Wayne squad that lives in there. Hoffman is the only true center on the team and she will need to avoid foul trouble and really control that area for Moravia to have success.
Keys for Moravia
Keep this a low-scoring grind it out type of game. Moravia averages just 36.4 points per game and have scored 50 or more just twice this season. The Lady Mohawks are not equipped for a shootout and will likely need to make this a low-scoring game. Moravia just has to continue to stay close as the game goes on. Looking at their scoring averages per quarter (7.1 first quarter points, 7.9 second quarter points, 9.7 third quarter points, 11.7 fourth quarter points), they tend to get better as the game goes on. As long as they avoid giving up a big quarter to Wayne, Moravia has players with a lot of moxie to make winning plays down the stretch.