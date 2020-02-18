Who: Centerville (16-6) vs No. 6 Des Moines Christian (20-2)
What: Class 3A - Region 7 - Semifinal
Where: Knoxville
When: Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.
Matchup history
First meeting in QuikStats era (since 2006).
One key player for Centerville
Mickey Stephens may not have scored in double figures in the last three games but she is doing a lot of good things that have helped the Redettes win. Averaging 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4.7 steals over those three games, Stephens has done a nice job facilitating on offense as well as jumping passes and getting after it defensively. Similarly to Chariton, Des Moines Christian has a very talented guard that can score the ball at will. She will have to do a nice job at communicating with her teammates on the defensive end and close out on Des Moines Christian’s shooters, who are not afraid to let it fly. Offensively, Des Moines Christian will apply a lot more pressure on defense so Stephens will have to take care of the ball and make good passes against the press to get Centerville into their offense.
Keys for Centerville
Shutting down Moriah Prewitt will be a key. She’s averaging 18 points on 40.6% shooting from the floor and 37.6% shooting from three. Centerville will key on her but Prewitt also has teammates who can shoot it from deep so the Redettes’ rotations will need to be good and they will need to run their shooters off the line. Another key will be how well Centerville handles Des Moines Christian’s pressure. They will go from a 2-2-1 press back into a 1-2-2 matchup zone. Centerville can usually move the ball around with a lot of driving and kicking. Will they be able to beat Des Moines Christian off the dribble or will they be forced to take outside shots? Des Moines Christian was a tournament team last year and they returned two starters from that team. Both teams are looking to get to the regional finals as Centerville will have to knock off the top seed to do so.