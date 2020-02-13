Who: Centerville (15-6) vs Chariton (7-12)
What: Class 3A – Region 7 – Quarterfinal
Where: Centerville
When: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.
Matchup history
Centerville swept the season series winning 56-42 in December before running away with a 64-31 victory a few weeks ago.
One key player for Centerville
Expect Claire Mathews to be active on both ends of the floor. She is the key that causes havoc at the top of Centerville’s 1-3-1 zone and can help force turnovers and get easy run outs. She had seven steals in the second meeting and led the Redettes in scoring in both games. When she is active defensively and playing down and under control on offense, that usually means good news for Centerville.
Keys for Centerville
Slow down Emma Rector. Chariton is 4-8 since talented sophomore center Avery Hall went down with a season-ending injury. In each of those four wins, Rector scored at least 20 points. She is the third leading scoring in conference at 17.3 points per game so she will be the focal point defensively to guard her tight throughout the night. Centerville must avoid looking past this game and continue coming out and playing their brand of basketball. Centerville will once again be without sharpshooting wing Taylor Shinn, who coach Belloma listed as doubtful to play going forward as they figure out the extent of her injury to her foot. The bench becomes a little bit thinner with her absence but expect freshman Rachel George to fill in nicely for Shinn as the Redettes look to advance to the regional semifinals for a second year in a row.