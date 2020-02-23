DES MOINES — For three years, Nathaniel Genobana has nearly climbed to the summit of the wrestling mountain. But now, for three years in a row he has come up just short of getting to the top.
Genobana (30-2) came out firing on all cylinders, scoring an 18-8 major over East Marshall’s Carson Burchland (32-6) in the opening round.
He then scored one-point victories over Sergant Bluff-Luton’s Issac Bryan (49-7) in the quarterfinals and Kruise Kiburz (45-3) of Winterset in the semifinals and had his eyes set on his first state title.
“This year I’ve been through more adversity than last year bumping up a weight class,” Genobana said after advancing to the finals. “I know I’ve worked harder than most of the people here. I have one goal in mind, to be a state champ.”
For the third year in a row, Genobana would square of with the top seed of his bracket in the finals and this one was just as talented as the others. Williamsburg’s Jalen Schroop (56-0) was working on an undefeated season and had three straight wins by falls to get him to the finals.
Genobana would get a couple of good shots in the first but Schroop was able to just hold off Genobana every time. After getting an escape to start the second, Schroop connected on a single-leg takedown right off of a restart to go ahead 3-0.
Genobana would close the gap with a takedown but wouldn’t be able to hold on to Schroop as he quickly escaped just four seconds later. Schroop would counter a pair of Genobana shots late with takedowns to come away with an 8-3 decision and hand Genobana his third straight defeat in the finals to become a three-time runner up.
“He wrestled well,” Centerville head coach Jared Bevins said of Genobana. “That’s a very very tough opponent out there. There were some things we could’ve done a little bit differently but if you’re in Nate’s shoes, you’re looking at next year. You’re putting this behind your back and looking at next year.”
Genobana wrestled most of the season at 126 but made the move up to 138 in time for the sectionals. He took the move in stride and it didn’t see to slow him down on his way to the state finals.
It’s been a tough finish for what are otherwise hugely successful seasons for Genobana. It will be right back to work for him as he continues to work towards that illusive state title.
“It’s tough to put that into words, but at the same time there are I don’t how many wrestlers in this building that would trade spots with him in a heartbeat,” Bevins said. “I know he’s his biggest critic. He’s going to be tough on himself for a little while so we just have to keep his spirits up and hope that he comes back and starts working towards that state title next year.”