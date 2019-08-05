Four Centerville Big Reds earned all-district honors in teams selected by baseball coaches.
On the Class 3A all-southeast district first team was Centerville’s McCain Oden, Brady Kauzlarich and Merrick Mathews.
Oden was selected as a third baseman, Brady Kauzlarich as a centerfielder and Mathews as a utility player.
Earning a second-team nod was Centerville’s Kayden Kauzlarich as a second baseman.
Brady Kauzlarich was starting centerfielder for Centerville when he wasn’t on the mound. He led the team in stolen bases with 40 on the year, and also had a team-high .440 batting average and .507 on-base percentage.
Oden started third base most games, though filled in on the opposite corner at first base for a few games down the stretch. He batted .400 on the season and had a team-high slugging of .550.
Mathews played at first base most of the season minus a couple of DH-only appearances late in the season due to injury. Still, he tallied 26 hits in 86 at-bats with nine doubles and 28 RBIs.
His RBIs tied for the team lead with Kayden Kauzlarich, who was starting second baseman. Kayden Kauzlarich’s second-team all-district honors came following a .330 batting average with 32 hits in 97 at-bats. He also was hit-by-pitch five teams, for the team lead.
Oden and Kayden Kauzlarich completed their junior seasons and will return as seniors. Brady Kauzlarich and Mathews were both sophomores this past season.