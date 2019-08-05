Four Centerville Big Reds earned all-district honors in teams selected by baseball coaches.

On the Class 3A all-southeast district first team was Centerville’s McCain Oden, Brady Kauzlarich and Merrick Mathews.

Oden was selected as a third baseman, Brady Kauzlarich as a centerfielder and Mathews as a utility player.

Earning a second-team nod was Centerville’s Kayden Kauzlarich as a second baseman.

Brady Kauzlarich was starting centerfielder for Centerville when he wasn’t on the mound. He led the team in stolen bases with 40 on the year, and also had a team-high .440 batting average and .507 on-base percentage.

Oden started third base most games, though filled in on the opposite corner at first base for a few games down the stretch. He batted .400 on the season and had a team-high slugging of .550.

Mathews played at first base most of the season minus a couple of DH-only appearances late in the season due to injury. Still, he tallied 26 hits in 86 at-bats with nine doubles and 28 RBIs.

His RBIs tied for the team lead with Kayden Kauzlarich, who was starting second baseman. Kayden Kauzlarich’s second-team all-district honors came following a .330 batting average with 32 hits in 97 at-bats. He also was hit-by-pitch five teams, for the team lead.

Oden and Kayden Kauzlarich completed their junior seasons and will return as seniors. Brady Kauzlarich and Mathews were both sophomores this past season.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Daily Iowegian and can be reached at kocker@dailyiowegian.com or by calling (641) 856-6336. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Daily Iowegian. Prior to becoming editor, Ocker was a correspondent, sports editor and associate editor at the Daily Iowegian, and was the managing editor of the Knoxville Journal-Express.