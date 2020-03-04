Four Centerville Redettes graced the recently released South Central all-conference teams. All first team members were unanimous selections which included Centerville’s Claire Mathews and Mickey Stephens. Caitlyn Krull and Rachel George would earn second team honors.
Mathews, a junior, earned a first team selection for a second consecutive season. She would average a team-high 14.6 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 23.3% from three. Mathews would also average 2.3 rebounds and was second on the team in assists (2.3 per game) and steals (2.7 per game).
Stephens, a sophomore, continued to do a little bit of everything in her first year as the starting point guard. She was second on the team averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the floor and 24.3% from beyond the arc. Stephens was also fourth on the team in rebounding grabbing four per game while finishing third in the conference in assists (3.7 per game) and leading the conference in steals (3.9 per game).
Krull, a senior, proved to be one of the best centers in the conference this season. She would average 7.9 points per game while shooting a conference-best 54.8% from the field. Krull would also finish in the top five in the conference in rebounds with 6.7 per game while leading the conference with 2.2 blocks per contest.
George was the only freshman to make one of the two teams. She finished fourth on the Redettes in scoring with 7.3 points per game while shooting 35.2% from the floor and a team-best 26.4% from three. George was also fourth on the team in assists (one per game), third in steals (1.6 per game) and would finish second in the conference in blocks with 1.3 per game.
Senior Taylor Shinn and junior Claire George were both honorable mentions for the Redettes.