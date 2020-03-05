The honors continued to roll in for four local girls who were selected as part of the all-district teams. Moulton-Udell’s Chelsey Boettcher and Seymour’s Thayda Houser were named among the 10 best players in the 1A south district while Centerville’s Claire Mathews and Mickey Stephens were selected as two of the top 10 players in the 3A southeast district that featured kids picked from 16 teams in the district.
Boettcher, a senior, makes the all-district team for a second year in a row. She once again led Moulton-Udell in scoring at 14.5 points per game while shooting 37.2% from the field and 63.7% from the free throw line. She also led the Lady Eagles in rebounds (7.6 per game) and blocks (1.4 per game) while also averaging 1.7 steals per game.
Houser, a senior, was a dynamic player for the Warriorettes this year as one of the team’s key returners from last year’s regional final squad. She finished second in the conference in scoring at 16.3 points per game while shooting 40.7% from the floor and 68.2% from the free throw line. Houser would finish second in the conference in assists at 4.8 per game while also averaging 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
Mathews, a junior, got the all-district nod for a second season in a row. She would average a team-high 14.6 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 23.3% from three. Mathews would also average 2.3 rebounds and was second on the team in assists (2.3 per game) and steals (2.7 per game).
Stephens, a sophomore, continued to do a little bit of everything in her first year as the starting point guard. She was second on the team averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the floor and 24.3% from beyond the arc. Stephens was also fourth on the team in rebounding grabbing four per game while finishing third in the conference in assists (3.7 per game) and leading the conference in steals (3.9 per game).