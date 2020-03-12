A handful of area players made the recently released Bluegrass all-conference list. Moravia’s Carson Brown and Seymour’s Prestyn Lawson were selected to the first team while Seymour’s Brody Tuttle and Moravia’s Chace Hamilton were both chosen to the second team.
Brown, a junior, earns a spot on the first team after being a second teamer a year ago. He was one of the top sharpshooters in the conference this season, averaging 17.5 points per game (tied for second in the conference) while shooting 48.7% from the field and a conference-best 43.5% from three. Brown would also lead the Mohawks in rebounds (6.1 per game) and assists (2.2 per game).
Lawson, a senior, was the top scorer in the conference this season. He would average 18 points per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 32.9% from three. Lawson also averaged 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Tuttle was the only freshman to earn an all-conference selection in the Bluegrass this season. He finished in the top 10 in freshman scoring in Class 1A, averaging 13.9 points per game on 46.4% shooting from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc. Tuttle led the team in rebounding, grabbing 6.5 boards per game while also averaging 1.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Hamilton, a junior, was a solid all-around player in his first year as a starter for Moravia. He would average 7.9 points per game on 40.2% shooting from floor and 36.4% from distance. Hamilton would also chip in 3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1 steal per game.
Moravia’s Warren McLeod, Moulton-Udell’s Wyatt Stansberry and Seymour’s Noah Wells were all honorable mentions.
First team
- Stephen Ansong (SR, Lamoni)
- Reece Held (SR, Murray)
Jace Rodecker (JR, Murray)
Nic Worsham (SR, Ankeny Christian)
Kade Klommhaus (SR, Diagonal)
Carson Brown (JR, Moravia)
Prestyn Lawson (SR, Seymour)
Hayden Stewart (JR, Lamoni)
Ryan Krpan (JR, Melcher-Dallas)
Steven Krpan (JR, Melcher-Dallas)
Second team
Brady Tuttle (FR, Seymour)
Brayden Olson (SO, Lamoni)
Luke Parmer (SR, Mormon Trial)
Colton Siefkas (JR, Murray)
Malachi Johnson (SO, Ankeny Christian)
Patrick Savage (SR, Lamoni)
Chace Hamilton (JR, Moravia)
Cale Leever (JR, Ankeny Christian)
Kegan Johnson (SR, Murray)
Landon Gilliland (JR, Lamoni)
Honorable mention
Warren McLeod (JR, Moravia)
Wyatt Stansberry (SR, Moulton-Udell)
Noah Wells (SR, Seymour)