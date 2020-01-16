Former Centerville Big Red, and state champion, Daniel Hargrave signed his letter of intent this week to continue his education and baseball career at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.
A second team all-state selection his senior year, Hargrave helped lead the Big Reds to their first state baseball title since 2008.
Hargrave, a four-year starter, was the ace of the Big Reds’ pitching staff his senior year and was also a key leader in their state tournament run. Hargrave owned a 10-1 record with a 1.79 ERA while recording team bests in strikeouts (76) and innings (66 2/3). He held his own in the middle of the Centerville order batting .400 with a team-high 11 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 37 RBIs.
Hargrave had a big state tournament, getting wins on the mound in the quarterfinals and the finals. Between the two games, he would pitch 13 innings while finishing with 11 strikeouts. He would go 7-for-10 (.700) at the plate with five singles, two doubles and five RBIs.
He then stayed in Centerville, playing for the Indian Hills Falcons last season. In his freshman season, Hargrave would pitch sparingly out of the bullpen for the Falcons. He would have nine appearances on the season, including two starts and would finish 1-1 with a 5.54 ERA and 14 strikeouts against eight walks in 13 innings.
Hargrave is back for the Falcons this season before heading south of the Iowa border to join Culver-Stockton next fall.
“Very excited about this dude joining our program next year,” Culver-Stockton assistant manager Jesse Katz said about Hargrave. “The type of guy who represents what we want both on and off the field. Can’t wait for his presence to be noticed daily.”
Katz along with manager Brad Gyorkos are entering their first season with the Wildcats. Last year Culver-Stockton was 20-29.