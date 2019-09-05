Who: Seymour (0-2) vs Twin Cedars (0-2)
Where: Seymour
When: Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Seymour is looking to snap a couple of long losing streaks this week. The Warriors are currently riding a 10-game losing streak dating back to last year where they started the skid with a 50-6 loss to Twin Cedars. Seymour is also looking to snap a long losing streak to Twin Cedars as they are 0-12 against the Sabers since 2007.
One key player for Seymour
John Merritt has three catches for 41 yards with three touchdowns this year. He has been a good red zone threat for the Warriors but they need to find him in other situations as well. The 6-foot-3, 220 senior gives Brody Tuttle a big target over the middle that can give them some tough yards. On defense, Merritt has tallied a sack in each of Seymour’s first two games and will look to keep that streak going by applying some pressure up front.
Keys for Seymour
Two teams hungry to get their first win of the season. Both teams were blown out in their first two games and both teams turned the ball over more than they would’ve liked. The biggest key to this game will be execution. Seymour has to avoid the big miscues and limit their penalties and negative plays that put them behind the sticks. Turnovers have been huge killers for both teams so far this year so it will be key to see who takes advantage of it.