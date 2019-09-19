Who: Seymour (0-4, 0-1) vs Southeast Warren (2-2, 1-0)
Where: Liberty Center
When: Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Last year was Seymour and Southeast Warren’s first matchup in the QuikStats era (since) and Southeast Warren, an eventual state semifinalist, came away with a big win, spoiling Seymour’s homecoming with an 82-12 blowout.
One key player for Seymour
Lucas Mitchell is a guy that give the Warriors a lot size on both sides of the ball. Seymour needs some more of that physical play from Mitchell to lead the Seymour offense downfield while also coming off the edge on defense to get sacks and get stops. The senior currently has 4.5 tackles and one sack on the year, they may need him to double his totals to pull off the win.
Keys for Seymour
Take care of the ball and value each possession. Southeast Warren can force turnovers and they can score quickly off of them. Seymour can’t afford to give the ball away if they want to keep up with Southeast Warren. They also need to find a way to get some points on the board after getting shutout last week. They haven’t been able to score more than 20 points so far this season and they will need to do so to win a game like this on the road and snap a long losing streak.