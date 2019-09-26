Who: Seymour (0-5, 0-2) vs Murray (1-3, 1-1)
Where: Seymour
When: Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Murray won 58-40 in 2007 and 46-20 last season. Wyatt Stansberry passed for 192 yards while running for another 137 and one touchdown for Seymour. Dugun Glenn recorded 15 tackles for the Warrior defense.
One key player for Seymour
Seymour is battling some injuries, which has forced a handful of underclassmen into starting roles. With that being the case, it means seniors like John Merritt need to step up into bigger roles to help the younger guys along. He provides a big target for his freshman quarterback and was able to catch three balls for 42 yards last week. When the Seymour run game isn’t going, he is a good safety valve to have on the outside or over the middle. Defensively, he will need to key on Murray running back Reece Held, who can make a lot of big plays for the Murray offense.
Keys for Seymour
Limit the self-inflicting errors. Murray was able to grab their first win on the season by capitalizing on Moravia losing four fumbles while also having some trouble with their snaps. Seymour matches up well with Murray if they can play them straight up with limited mistakes that can kill their own drives or give Murray big plays. Seymour enters this game on a 13-game losing streak while Murray’s win last week snapped a seven-game losing streak. Both teams are still trying to find their footing as a team and will be hungry for a win.