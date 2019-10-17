Who: Seymour (0-8, 0-5) vs Mormon Trail (0-6, 0-5)
Where: Seymour
When: Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Seymour is 0-8 against Mormon Trail since 2008. Last year Mormon Trail came away with a 54-28 victory. The Warriors’ Wyatt Stansberry ran for 188 yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns. Dugun Glenn rushed for two touchdowns while also leading the team with tackles, recording 8.5.
One key player for Seymour
Two of the lowest scoring offenses in the class meet in this one, meaning you would think something has to give. The Warriors are letting freshman quarterback Brody Tuttle learn on the fly and they have let him sling it at will as of late. Mormon Trail only has one sack on the year so Tuttle should have plenty of time for plays to develop and find his receivers. Seymour are coming off of a season-high 28 point scoring effort against Murray so they will hope Tuttle can keep the offense moving in the right direction.
Keys for Seymour
Seymour was plagued by seven turnovers in their loss against Murray. Even though they were moving the ball, turnovers will lose you most games. Both these teams don’t cause a lot of turnovers and neither team scores well. Either team that can win the turnover battle and shift momentum is going to give themselves a good chance to grab their first win of the season. The Warriors are coming off a short week after losing to Murray on Monday. This will be their best chance to snap a 16-game losing streak dating back to last year.