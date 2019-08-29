Who: Seymour (0-1) vs Melcher-Dallas (0-0)
Where: Melcher-Dallas
When: Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history: Seymour snapped a 13-game losing streak by defeating Melcher-Dallas 46-6 in last year’s opener. Unfortunately for the Warriors, that was their only win of the season as they now find themselves on a nine-game losing streak. It was Seymour’s second win over Melcher-Dallas in the last 10 years and it was a big one at that. Senior Sloan Sulser had a career night, rushing for 185 yards on 18 attempts with five touchdowns to go along with two sacks on defense.
One key player for Seymour: Usually you can point to one individual player here but in this case, it’s going to have to be the running game. Seymour had seven different players record at least one carry last week. Whether it’s one guy or it’s by committee, the running game needs to have a big week this week. They were limited to 74 rushing yards last week but ran for over 200 yards in this game last season. The running back and the offensive line can help their freshman quarterback in Brody Tuttle, who had some really good moments in his first varsity start.
Keys for Seymour: Clean up some of the little detail mistakes. Penalties weren’t too bad, but there were a few too many bad snaps that killed offensive momentum. The offense has the ability to move the ball as long as they don’t hurt themselves. And on defense, Seymour got into some trouble not holding the edge but also missing out on a couple of backside pursuit opportunities when Sidney would have to cut back. The Warriors need to hold the edge and rally to the ball in the run game but also pay attention to their assignments in the passing game as they gave up some wide-open receptions. Seymour should enter this game with a lot of confidence, knowing they have defeated Melcher-Dallas recently to end a long losing streak. They will have another opportunity to do so against the Saints.