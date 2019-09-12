Who: Seymour (0-3) vs Lenox (3-0)
Where: Lenox
When: Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Seymour has had a bad history against Lenox. During a four-year stretch from 2006-2009, Lenox outscored Seymour 276-47. Last year, the Tigers would dispose of the Warriors 55-8. Seymour was limited to 142 yards of total offense while Lenox finished with 367 yards and forced four Warrior turnovers.
One key player for Seymour
Jaden Enright does a little bit of everything for Seymour. He can run the ball, catch passes and even throw the ball if the Warriors try a different look. Defensively, he is a key cog at linebacker and can make a lot of tough plays at that position. Enright will need to be at the top of his game on both sides of the ball to give Seymour a chance in this one.
Keys for Seymour
On paper, this one favors Lenox heavily. Luckily for Seymour, this game isn’t played on paper. That being said. Lenox is coming off a 93-0 win over Melcher-Dallas last week and defeated Sidney 52-28 the week before. Seymour lost to Sidney 52-16 to open the season. Lenox has rushed for 993 yards with 21 touchdowns on the ground through three games. It’s no secret that is where Seymour has to stop Lenox for them to pull off what would be a huge upset. The Seymour offense will also have their hands full as Lenox has forced 14 turnovers (seven interceptions, seven fumbles) so far this season. It will be a tough task for the Warriors as they face a team with high hopes this season while trying to snap an 11-game losing streak.