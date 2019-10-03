Who: Seymour (0-5, 0-2) vs Lamoni (4-1, 3-0)
Where: Seymour
When: Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
This matchup has been historically lopsided in recent years. Lamoni is 10-0 against Seymour since 2008 including a 52-12 win last year. Seymour hasn’t scored more than 20 points in those 10 games. Wyatt Stansberry had a huge game last year, passing for 140 yards and one touchdown while running for another 207 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
One key player for Seymour
Any big-time upset usually means a huge night from the quarterback. Freshman quarterback Brody Tuttle continues to get valuable experience with every start moving forward. He will get another chance to face a very good team on Friday against Lamoni. So far this season, Tuttle has completed 32.5% of his passes for 230 yards with four touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also has the second-most tackles on the team with 27.5. Seymour needs him to have the best game of his young career to keep this close.
Keys for Seymour
How does the week off affect Seymour? The Warriors’ game against Murray was postponed before it even started. The extra week hopefully gets them a little healthier but it also means there could be a little bit of rust at the start of the game. Something that Seymour cannot afford to happen against a quality team like Lamoni, who has outscored its opponents 184-13 in the last three weeks. Seymour will need a big upset at home to prevent an 11th straight win by Lamoni over the Warriors.