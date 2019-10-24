Matchup history
Last year saw East Union finish Seymour’s season with an 80-8 thumping. East Union’s then senior quarterback Matt McGuire totaled six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing) in the game.
One key player for Seymour
With Seymour opening up the passing game in recent weeks, Mason Sulser’s touches in the ground game have been limited. Even with just a couple of carries a game, Sulser will need to make the most of them just to make East Union respect the running game and not just drop back into coverage. This season he is averaging 3.1 yards per carry, that number might need to be doubled this week to help out the offense.
Keys for Seymour
How do they want to finish the year? Seymour is currently riding a 17-game losing streak and is in danger of their second winless season in the past three years. For the seniors it will be their last time putting on their pads to play for Seymour. For the younger players, this is their last chance to leave a positive note on the season and try to build some momentum heading into the offseason. Look for the Warriors to try to cap off what has been a difficult season with a positive effort.