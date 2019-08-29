Who: Moravia (0-0) vs Twin Cedars (0-1)
Where: Moravia
When: Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history: Moravia has won six of the last 11 matchups including blowout wins in each of the past two years. Last year, the Mohawks kicked off their season with a 47-8 win over the Sabers. Tanner Cormeny ran for 100 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns while RJ Hamilton led the defense with 6.5 tackles and one interception as part of three forced turnovers by the Moravia defense.
One key player for Moravia: RJ Hamilton is one of the senior leaders on the team this year and he plays with a lot of passion and intensity on both sides of the ball. He will get the guys going in this and will hope the team thrives off his energy. Hamilton can make an impact at any position he is at on offense and he returns at the all-important linebacker position on defense where he had 41.5 tackles and an interception. Look for him to set the tone and make a couple of key plays in this game.
Keys for Moravia: Twin Cedars lost their week zero game 47-8 to English Valleys. Much like last year’s team, Twin Cedars brings a balanced offense that is turnover prone (six turnovers in their week zero game). Moravia will try to key on junior Kade Dunkin, who does a little bit of everything for the Sabers. He can run and catch passes but is also aggressive defensively, where he led the team with 13 tackles and one interception last week. The Mohawks will be led by a new quarterback after three-year starter Hunter Arbogast graduated. Keep an eye on the offense to see how they function this year and look for them to get to the run game early to set up some short, easy passes. Defensively, look to take advantage of those turnover opportunities and start the year off with another win.