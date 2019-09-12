Who: Moravia (1-1) vs Southeast Warren (1-2)
Where: Moravia
When: Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
In their first meeting in the QuikStats era (since 2007), the eventual state semifinalists took care of the Mohawks, winning 46-8. Hunter Arbogast threw for 73 yards while running for another 85 and one touchdown. RJ Hamilton had 10.5 tackles and one fumble recovery to lead the Moravia defense. Alex Hommer rushed for 183 yards on 21 attempts with one touchdown while Colby Page threw for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Luckly for Moravia, both of those guys are now graduated.
One key player for Moravia
Tanner Cormeny looks to be a force on both sides of the ball for Moravia. The junior currently leads the team in rushing (214 yards), receiving (97 yards), tackles (25), sacks (two) and fumble recoveries (one). It’s hard not to think he will have an imprint on this game on offense and defense. Look for Cormeny’s speed to cause problems for the Southeast Warren defense but also help him close in on tackles to try and prevent the big play ability of the Southeast Warren offense.
Keys for Moravia
This isn’t the same Southeast Warren team as last year, but don’t let that record fool you, they are still a good football team. They can run and pass the ball successfully as they have the same amount of touchdowns through the air as they do on the ground. Moravia’s defense will have to be sharp and should look to force turnovers against an offense with a lot of weapons. With it being Moravia Fall Festival this week, there are always challenges avoiding distractions but that also means there should be a great crowd for the game. Moravia will have to battle those distractions with a very talented team in front of them. As always, look for head coach Denny Whitlow to try to find ways to use his team’s speed to his advantage as the Mohawks try to bounce back this week in their conference opener.