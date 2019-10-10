Who: Moravia (2-4, 1-3) vs Seymour (0-6, 0-3)
Where: Moravia
When: Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
The Warriors haven’t won this game since they won 32-18 in 2008. The Mohawks have won this game each of the last 10 seasons. They have won by 34 or more in all but two of those wins. One of those two exceptions was last year when Moravia was able to edge Seymour 30-22. Hunter Arbogast had 176 total yards and two touchdowns with 10 tackles on defense for Moravia in that game. Wyatt Stansberry had 197 total yards and one touchdown for Moulton-Udell.
One key player for Moravia
Sophomore Kaleb Templeton stepped into the quarterback role for the Mohawks last week as they decided to switch some things up on offense. The move paid off as Templeton threw for two touchdowns while helping Moravia score 51 points against Mormon Trail. The young quarterback will get another chance to solidify his spot against a Seymour team that has given up nearly 58 points per game. In possibly wet and cold conditions, Templeton needs to take care of the ball and continue to build off of what he showed a week ago.
One key player for Seymour
Senior Noah Wells joined the mix for the Warriors and made an instant impact last week. With Seymour opening up the passing game, Wells caught a team-high six passes for 95 yards and one touchdown. If Seymour plans to continue to throw the ball, an athlete like Wells can be a real threat on the outside. Defensively, he also chipped in four tackles and will need to be sharp against Moravia’s offensive athletes.
Keys to the game
Can Seymour’s defense come together and slow down Moravia. The Warriors have given up at least 46 points in every game this season and their offense has struggled with 16 total points in their last three games. Seymour has to win this game with their defense and use the potentially challenging weather to their advantage to force turnovers and get their offense a short field. For Moravia, it will be limiting self-inflicted mistakes like penalties and big negative plays to could kill drives. It is their homecoming and they are playing a rival they haven’t lost to in a long time and they will hope to keep it that way and build off of last week’s solid performance.