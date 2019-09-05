Who: Moravia (1-0) vs No. 3 New London (1-0)
Where: New London
When: Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Last year’s eventual champions shutout Moravia 42-0 a season ago. The Mohawks only completed one pass in that game while only being limited to 59 yards rushing. Meanwhile, New London had 308 yards of total offense.
One key player for Moravia
Moravia feels they have the athletes to matchup outside with New London, but they will need big guys like Ian Padget to make an impact in the trenches. Padget had 2.5 tackles and a sack last week on defense but his impact on defense will need to go beyond the tackles and sacks. He needs to clog up lanes and make sure his other lineman know what to expect in a game like this. On offense, New London will fly around the field so Padget will need to engage and finish off his blocks for his running backs.
Keys for Moravia
Survive the first quarter blitzing. As can be the case in eight-man games, good teams can bury you after just one quarter of play. Moravia has to take and give the punches right off the start and show that they can hang with the defending champs. New London has some younger guys on offense compared to last year and they didn’t showcase their passing game in their first game so it’s tough to say what kind of team they are for sure. Moravia found a lot of success on the ground in their season opener but they may look to give Wil Martin a chance to make some plays in the passing game this week to keep the defense on their toes. This begins a difficult two-week stretch for the Mohawks as they face the defending champs this week and a state semifinalist in Southeast Warren next week. This is a big opportunity for Moravia to see where their team stacks up against some of the best while also giving them a chance to see what they need to work on before diving too deep into district play.