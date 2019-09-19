Who: Moravia (1-2, 0-1) vs Murray (0-3, 0-1)
Where: Murray
When: Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Murray holds a 4-3 advantage over Moravia in seven matchups over the past 11 years but the Mohawks have rattled off victories in the last three meetings. Moravia ran away with a 52-14 win last year with senior quarterback Hunter Arbogast being responsible for 253 yards of total offense and six touchdowns while leading the defense with eight tackles.
One key player for Moravia
We haven’t seen Wil Martin put together that big time performance quite yet for Moravia. This week could be when we see the senior quarterback put it together. After throwing for 87 yards and one touchdown while rushing for another 103 and three touchdowns in Moravia’s week one win against Twin Cedars, Martin has struggled the last two weeks against a couple of quality opponents completing just 33.3% of his passes with two interceptions against one touchdown. The Mohawks need Martin to not only be an effective runner but also an effective passer that can move the chains and make the big passes to keep the defense guessing.
Keys for Moravia
Regain some of that confidence and play with that chip on your shoulder. Moravia had been punched in the mouth the last two weeks by a couple of good teams but they could potential still control their own playoff destiny if they win out. Murray has chosen Moravia to be their homecoming opponent this week and will look to get their first win of the season in front of a good crowd. Both teams will be hungry for a win and to establish their offenses that have struggled in recent weeks as Murray is yet to hit double digits this season. If Moravia can look past the previous two weeks knowing their toughest opponents may be behind them, they should be able to take care of business.