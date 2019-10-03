Who: Moravia (1-4, 0-2) vs Mormon Trail (0-4, 0-2)
Where: Moravia
When: Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Moravia is 5-4 against Mormon Trail since 2007 but they have good results in recent history winning four of the last seven matchups. The Mohawks fell 58-8 last year against Mormon Trail. Moravia’s lone touchdown was a 21-yard pass from Hunter Arbogast to Casey Smith.
One key player for Moravia
RJ Hamilton returned to the Moravia lineup last week and led the team with five tackles. He makes a lot of plays on defense and provides a lot of energy for Moravia. Mormon Trail is a young team but they do have some bigger bodies that Hamilton will have to make plays around. With the Moravia offense struggling at times this year, that puts a lot of pressure on the defense to keep the Mohawks in the game.
Keys for Moravia
Take care of the ball. Something that has really hurt the Moravia offense this year. They have had their handful of turnovers, bad snaps and negative plays that have put them either way behind the chains or put a lot of pressure on their defense. The offense needs to find the end zone this week against a young Mormon Trail squad. The Mohawks’ next three games are against teams with losing records, providing a great opportunity for Moravia to get on the right track.