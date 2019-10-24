Matchup history
Moravia lost 62-6 to Lenox in 2009 and lost 42-20 last year. Hunter Arbogast finished off his high school football career in style, completing eight of his 21 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 136 yards and one touchdown on the ground. On defense, he recorded 18 tackles and recovered one fumble.
One key player for Moravia
Got to go back to Wil Martin for this one. Lenox boasts a top 10 scoring offense in Class 8-Man and are looking for explosive plays on almost every down. Martin will be the last line of defense and will have a busy night of trying to keep Lenox in front of him. They do it both the running game and the passing game and Martin leads Moravia with four interceptions including one in each of the last two weeks. The Mohawks may need another one from him to try and keep the Lenox offense in check.
Keys for Moravia
It starts on defense. This is probably the second-best offense Moravia has faced this year behind New London and just ahead of Southeast Warren. New London put 71 points on the Mohawks while Southeast Warren scored 47. Moravia’s biggest test will be trying to find a way to slow down Lenox’s offense and make them earn their points with long drives rather than big plays. The Mohawk offense will need another big night from Tanner Cormeny as he looks to possibly cross 1,000 yards rushing this season with 118 yards this week. Last week’s loss secured a second straight losing season for Moravia, but they will look to end the season on a high note.