Who: Moravia (1-3, 0-2) vs Lamoni (3-1, 2-0)
Where: Lamoni
When: Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Lamoni has won four of the past five meetings with Lamoni defeating Moravia 52-22 last year at the Mohawks’ homecoming. Senior Hunter Arbogast passed for 122 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 92 yards and tallying 13.5 tackles. Fellow senior Casey Smith caught five passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
One key player for Moravia
Moravia is going to need another big game out of Tanner Cormeny this week against a quality Lamoni squad. Lamoni has only punted once so far this season as they are averaging 63.5 points per game (fifth best in 8-man). Their defense has also stepped up the last couple of weeks given up single-digit points in their last two games. Cormeny has been a leader on both sides of the ball (he’s the leading tackler in the district and is fifth in rushing) for Moravia and the Mohawks are going to need that leadership again on Friday to not only keep up with the high scoring of Lamoni but also trying to limit an offense that scored 88 points last week.
Keys for Moravia
Last weeks little mistakes and turnovers really hurt the Mohawks. Now they face a veteran Lamoni team filled with seniors and juniors that do a nice job at limiting their mistakes. The good news for Moravia is that they are expecting to get a couple of boys back this week that can help them in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Moravia has to clean up the minor details and try to limit Lamoni’s Patrick Savage, who is third in district in passing and rushing while leading in total touchdowns with 20. Moravia will need to get to the senior quarterback early and often to slow down Lamoni’s high-scoring offense. Lamoni also does a pretty good job at forcing turnovers, something that plagued Moravia last week. Wil Martin and the Mohawk offense need to take care of the ball, convert first downs and run some clock to keep the ball out of Savage’s hands and get back in the winning column.