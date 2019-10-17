Who: Moravia (3-4, 2-3) vs East Union (3-4, 2-3)
Where: Afton
When: Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
The Mohawks are 0-7 against East Union since 2006. All seven of those losses have been by 20 points or more. Last year saw East Union defeat Moravia 34-8. Hunter Arbogast’s three-yard touchdown run was the Mohawks’ lone score of the night. RJ Hamilton led the defense with 9.5 tackles.
One key player for Moravia
Wil Martin has an interception in each of Moravia’s last two games. This week Moravia faces an East Union team that isn’t afraid to chuck the ball around. Junior quarterback Augustin McNeill has thrown for 517 yards with six touchdowns but has also thrown nine interceptions. Martin, who leads the team with three interceptions, should have a good opportunity to extend his streak this week. When he’s not getting interceptions, he is second on the team in tackles and has had a good nose for the ball.
Keys for Moravia
Moravia has regained some confidence the last couple of weeks. After going through a four-game losing streak, the Mohawks have bounced back with wins of 51-13 and 52-12. Both sides of the ball have good but those wins have also come against opponents without a win this season. East Union is in the same spot as Moravia, out of the playoff hunt but still hoping to squeak out a winning record this season. Tanner Cormeny has been excellent on the ground recently. Will he be able to continue that against a bigger East Union front? Sophomore quarterback Kaleb Templeton hasn’t been too heavily relied on in the passing game in his first two starts. This may be the first week he will have to step up in passing downs and keep the chains moving. Moravia is 0-3 on the road this season, can they snap that streak along with a seven-game losing streak to East Union and stay in the hunt for a winning record?