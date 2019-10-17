Who: Centerville (4-3, 2-1) vs Saydel (0-7, 0-3)
Where: Centerville
When: Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Last year was the first matchup between these two in the QuikStats era (since 2008). Saydel actually led last year’s game 13-8 at the half before Centerville answered in the second half with 54 straight points and would come away with a 62-13 victory. The Big Red running game had a huge night with Kolby Micetich leading the way with 164 rushing yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns while Jaxson Ocker added 114 yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns.
One key player for Centerville
Could be a big night for Cade Moore. The UNI commit has a chance to dominate on both sides of the ball against a depleted Saydel roster. It should be a big rushing night for the Big Reds against a team that struggles to defend the run game and Moore should open up a lot of holes for the likes of McCain Oden and Quinton Koestner. Defensively, he should be able to force a lot of pressure on a team that has only scored a total of 40 points this year.
Keys for Centerville
On paper, Centerville will be big favorites in this one. That being said, Centerville was the favorite in last year’s matchup and they found themselves trailing at the half. You can’t take any team for granted and the Big Reds will still have to take care of business in this one. Centerville should be able to have a lot of success on the ground and really control the line of scrimmage and the clock. They should they try to jump on Saydel early and build a lead where they don’t give them any confidence going into the second half. Ideally, the Big Reds can take care of business and get their back up guys some reps and keep their starters healthy for a potentially big showdown with PCM next week.