Matchup history
PCM has blown out Centerville in each of the last five seasons, outscoring them by a total of 289-65. PCM ran away to a 69-18 victory in last year’s contest behind 552 total yards and four Big Red turnovers. Quinton Koestner completed four of his five passes in the contest with one touchdown pass to Merrick Mathews and one interception. Kolby Micetich also had a rushing touchdown for the Big Reds as PCM was undefeated last year and went on to win the Class 2A title.
One key player for Centerville
Trent McCann could be playing in his final high school football game before going up to Ames to play for Iowa State next year. The two-time all-state special teamer could have his leg make an impact in this game as these two teams look closer to one another on paper than in recent years. McCann has made four of his five field goal attempts this year including a school-record from 52 yards. Defensively, he will have a lot of pressure on him as PCM has a lot of guys with big play ability. McCann will have to be smart at safety and the read the play well to make sure nobody gets behind him. Offensively, he is usually good for a couple of catches in the passing game. He will look to build off of a touchdown grab from last week.
Keys for Centerville
This is the same team that won a 2A title a year ago, but it’s still a very good team. That being said, this year PCM is starting a freshman quarterback in August Stock, who took over after the first two games. He has been solid for them but PCM will look to do damage in the running game with their trio of running backs. Centerville’s defense has been great the last three weeks and they will face a difficult test in the trenches this week. The offense has also seen improvements in recent weeks but PCM is a hard-nosed defense that has only given up more than 20 points twice. Centerville may have to hope for a low-scoring game and play the battle of field position. First downs could be hard to come by and it may come down to a couple of big plays that decide this game. McCain Oden will look to become the third Big Red to rush for 1,000 yards in a season with 50 yards on Friday. Centerville comes into this game with playoff hopes on the line for a second straight year. They will certainly remember what happened last year and would be quite happy for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive while hurting PCM’s chances.