Who: Centerville (2-0) vs Knoxville (2-0)
Where: Centerville
When: Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Matchup history
Knoxville holds a 3-2 advantage since 2008, including wins in their last three matchups. Last year Centerville got hit hard by the injury bug at Knoxville and would suffer their first loss of the season 27-12. Quinton Koestner and McCain Oden would go down with injuries forcing Centerville to turn to Jaxson Ocker as their quarterback. After a scoreless first half, Knoxville would score 20 points in the third to take the lead. Centerville would have a chance to tie the game late but would turn it over on downs inside the Knoxville 10-yard line to come up short.
One key player for Centerville
One of the guys that can match Knoxville’s size and physicality is Brady Clark. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound junior has been great on the offensive line making holes for McCain Oden and Quinton Koestner. He will face a tough challenge up front this week but looks up to the task. He can also cause some problems on the defensive line when his number is called but he will try to set the tone for the Big Reds with his physicality.
Keys for Centerville
After a pretty clean first game, Centerville got a little sloppy in terms of penalties and negative plays last week against Davis County. This game against Knoxville was scoreless after one half because of penalties. With both teams liking to play hard-nosed football, some penalties will be inevitable but the Big Reds have to avoid drive killers and mental mistakes that lead to penalties. You know what to expect from the Centerville running game with Oden and Koestner posing dangerous threats, but the question will be what will they look like in the passing game. We’ve seen Centerville go to one-on-one coverage in week one and then we saw them go to the screen game in week two. With a physical team like Knoxville, it will be interesting to see what Centerville tries to do in the passing game this week. Knoxville’s Ben Olson is a problem of defensive, leading the Panthers with 12 tackles and three sacks. Centerville will need to keep an eye on him. Defensively, Centerville has to stop the run. Through two weeks, the Panthers have run the ball 77 times while only passing it 12 times. That being said, they have been extremely efficient when they pass. Quarterback Kieren Nichols is 11 for 12 with his lone incompletion being an interception. On the ground, they have three guys with over 100 rushing yards this year and can attack you in multiple ways. Centerville will try to sell out on the run but their secondary needs to be aware when Knoxville switches it up. A win would give Centerville their first 3-0 start since 2009, where they went 11-1.