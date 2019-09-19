Who: Centerville (2-1) vs Keokuk (3-0)
Where: Keokuk
When: Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Centerville suffered three-straight blowout loses to Keokuk between 2010-2012 combining to be outscored 140-6. The Big Reds have been able to get their revenge recently. In 2013, Centerville picked up a 49-20 victory before blowing Keokuk out again last year 49-12. Senior Jaxson Ocker had four total touchdowns for the Big Reds in his first start at quarterback in that game. Centerville was also able to force four turnovers while turning two of those turnovers into touchdowns.
One key player for Centerville
There is a chance Gage Carson returns to the Big Red lineup this week after leaving the field in an ambulance in Centerville’s opening week win against Albia. If he does return, he brings a lot of speed and talent back on both sides of the ball. Before he exited the game, Carson had 4 catches for 50 yards while also grabbing a pick-six on his first play on defense. His return would provide a much needed spark to the Centerville offense after being held to 10 points last week against Knoxville.
Keys for Centerville
Turnover margin. Centerville was unable to force any turnovers against the Panthers a week ago. Last year against Keokuk, they forced four turnovers including two that went for touchdowns that were back breakers early in the game. Junior quarterback Corey Skinner returns for his third year of leading the Keokuk offense and he will throw some risky passes as he already has four interceptions this year. Centerville’s secondary should look to take advantage of those opportunities as they weren’t able to last week. That being said. Keokuk has been aggressive on defense in their own right so far this year and have forced eight interceptions and recovered one fumble. The turnover margin could be the difference in this game as these two games have shown in the past that they can both quickly turn those into points and flip games on their heads.