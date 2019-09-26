Who: Centerville (2-2) vs No. 6 Des Moines Christian (4-0)
Where: Centerville
When: Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Last year was Centerville and Des Moines Christian’s first meeting in the QuikStats era (since 2008). Des Moines Christian ran away late with last year’s game 48-14. Centerville were trailing by one touchdown midway through the third quarter before the Lions would finish the game by scoring 28 unanswered points. Broedy Kroeger had a big night on defensive line in that game, finishing with a team-high 8.5 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
One key player for Centerville
The aforementioned Broedy Kroeger is going to have to lead the Centerville defensive line without Cade Moore, who is expected to be out with an injury this week. Kroeger has shown he can make plays in the running game, as shown by his 19.5 tackles so far this season (good for second on the team). But he is yet to record a sack this year. Last year he had 3.5 sacks and they all came against Des Moines Christian. With the Lions returning their talented quarterback in Jackson Waring (more on him later), Centerville need to apply pressure to Waring and not allow the 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback to have time to throw down field. Des Moines Christian runs a good read option with Waring and running back Cade Thiner, so Kroeger will have to be good with his eyes and make the right choice in his pursuit to limit the Lions’ running game.
Keys for Centerville
It starts with Centerville’s defense. They were able to keep the Big Reds in the game last year and they will need to perform similarly against the top offense in the class that averages 58.75 points per game. It starts with getting to Waring, Des Moines Christian’s senior quarterback that has passed for 802 yards with 13 touchdowns against just one interception and is garnering interesting from division one schools. He can hurt you through the air with the deep ball but also is a capable runner that is hard to bring down. Points can come quickly with the Des Moines Christian offense and the Centerville defense will need to be sharp. For the Centerville offense, they face a defense that has only allowed 5.5 points per game (second best in the class) with two shutouts. On paper that is not a good sign for a Centerville offense that has sputtered recently. Of course this game is not played on paper. Last year, Centerville didn’t have McCain Oden, who has been the one constant for Centerville, rushing for at least 80 yards and one touchdown in all four games. Des Moines Christian’s opponents from the first four weeks also have a combined record of 1-15 so Centerville will be the best team they’ve played thus far. Not to mention they have a long drive from Urbandale to Centerville to play this game. The Big Reds should be looking to jump on them early and surprise them and go from there. They need to limit penalties and turnovers that have been a problem in recent weeks, win the turnover battle and try to pull off the upset to kickstart their district play.