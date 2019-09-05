Who: Centerville (1-0) vs Davis County (0-1)
Where: Bloomfield
When: Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Centerville has owned this rivalry since the two teams first met in 1921. The Big Reds lead the series 69-27-3 in that time span. The pennant game was created in 1993 when both teams mounted their pennants to create a traveling trophy for the winning team while building more enthusiasm for the game. Since then, Centerville leads the series 15-11 with four straight wins. Centerville would erase a 19-6 deficit at the half last year and outscore the Mustangs 30-6 in the second half to grab a 33-25 victory. McCain Oden had 181 rushing yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns for the Big Reds while Ethan Susin added 10.5 tackles and four sacks on defense.
One key player for Centerville
Senior quarterback Quinton Koestner really put together a nice season debut last week against Albia, completing 12 of his 14 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown while adding 38 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He didn’t put up a lot of stats in this game last year but he did have two rushing touchdowns including one that went for 75 yards. The key is always to take care of the ball and manage the game and Koestner did a good job of that last week. With teams keying on Oden, Koestner will have opportunities to pull the ball out and call his own number when the situation arises but it also allows him to take advantage of one-on-one coverage on the outside when other teams decide to stack the box.
Keys for Centerville
Take advantage of turnover opportunities on defense. Davis County threw four interceptions last week and are a willing passing team. Centerville should look to take advantage of those opportunities on defense as they have already shown they can with a pair of interceptions against Albia. Centerville didn’t have to deal with the rush last week with the Blue Demons only running nine times. It will be interesting to see how Centerville responds against the run with Davis County showcasing running threats at quarterback and running back. The Big Reds did a nice job of limiting penalties and mistakes considering it was opening week, on the road and against a big rival. They will need that same type of focus and execution this week at Bloomfield.