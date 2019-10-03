Who: Centerville (2-3, 0-1) vs Chariton (2-3, 0-1)
Where: Centerville
When: Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history
Centerville holds a 5-4 advantage in contests against Chariton since 2008. Interesting enough, the last five games between the two have been blowouts for both sides. Chariton won 26-0 in 2014 and 34-0 in 2015. The Big Reds then got the better of the Chargers winning 48-0 in 2016 and 28-0 in 2017. Chariton then got their revenge last year, running away with a 63-13 blowout. Merrick Mathews had a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Big Reds in that game while Jaxson Ocker added a rushing touchdown.
One key player for Centerville
It’s no secret that the Centerville offense has struggled as of late, not scoring a first-half touchdown in each of the last three weeks. After a hot first two weeks where he completed 67% of his passes for 233 yards and one touchdown against one interception, Centerville quarterback Quinton Koestner has struggled along with the Big Red offense. In the last three weeks, Koestner has completed just 36% of his passes for 214 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions. Centerville needs Koestner to find his form from the first two weeks and get the Big Red offense on track and playing with confidence early in the game. First-half scoring has been a problem in Centerville’s three-game skid and they need a good start from Koestner’s offense against a stout Chariton front.
Keys for Centerville
With any game against Chariton, you have to pay attention to the battle in the trenches. That is most likely where this game will be won and lost. Last year, Chariton dominated the trenches and ran away with a 50-point victory. This may force Centerville to open up the passing game, which needs to be better than it has been recently, because Chariton will load up the box to slow down McCain Oden and the running game. Keep an eye out for Chariton’s Dylan Cain. Another top player in the district that has a huge effect on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound linebacker will fly to ball and average double-digit tackles every game. The key will be slowing him down in the run game. In Chariton’s two wins, Cain has averaged 115.5 rushing yards and three touchdowns. In Chariton’s three losses, Cain has been held to 73 total rushing yards and no touchdowns. Centerville faces a short week after playing a very talented Des Moines Christian team on Monday. It also just so happens to be homecoming week as well, so they can expect a good crowd on Friday night. Despite all this, can the Big Reds snap a three-game losing streak and remain in the playoff hunt?