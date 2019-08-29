Who: Centerville (0-0) vs Albia (0-0)
Where: Albia
When: Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.
Matchup history: Centerville has won the previous three Battle of Highway 5 matchups as the senior class looks to go undefeated against Albia in the 110th meeting between the two schools. The Big Reds started their 2018 campaign with a 31-15 victory over the Blue Demons. For a second year in a row, Albia was held to negative rushing yards (-12) as Centerville jumped out to a 31-0 first half lead before a lackluster second half. Centerville holds a 70-31-8 advantage in the series. The longest win streak in the series is held by Centerville when they won nine straight from 1954-62. The Battle of Highway 5 traveling trophy, which features both team’s helmets, was created in 1998. Since then, Centerville has won the trophy 14 times while Albia has won it seven times.
One key player for Centerville: McCain Oden loves to play the Blue Demons. He tends to bring out his best against Centerville’s rival and he gets to try to have another big night one last time against Albia. In the seniors first three games against Albia, Oden has ran for a total of 337 yards on 61 attempts (5.5 yards per carry) and nine total touchdowns. Albia will know where he is on the field at all times and will certainly have a lot of bodies thrown at him when he gets the ball. On the defensive end, Oden brings a lot of experience at linebacker but with him missing a majority of last season he will have to shake off the rust and get back into sync with the defense.
Keys for Centerville: With the way the schedule is, both teams get to dive into their season by battling their rival. Opening games are already usually a little sloppy as both teams try to get into a groove. There will be mistakes and penalties, the key is making sure they don’t put you too far behind the sticks and don’t give Albia free first downs. Albia returns their all-district junior quarterback in Blake Chance, who looks poised to set some new school passing records for the Blue Demons. Chance does lose his top four receivers and top two running backs so there is some uncertainty to how much help he will have. Albia does look bigger in the trenches this year as that should be a good matchup to watch with Centerville returning a lot of their bigs up front. Centerville’s running game should be key in this game as it can allow them to control the clock and keep the ball out of Chance’s hands for extended periods. The Big Reds’ run defense has been excellent against the Blue Demons the last couple of years, holding them to negative yards. If they can once again limit the running game, Centerville can take some chances, no pun intended, against Chance to force some turnovers and flip the game quickly.