The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced district groupings on Thursday along with a few other changes to football.
As far as districts go, Centerville’s district remains mostly the same with Chariton, Clarke, PCM and Saydel all returning. The only difference is Albia replacing Des Moines Christian. Centerville will almost certainly play Davis County as one of their non-districts but it will be interesting to see who else they add as their other three non-district games with Albia joining the mix.
In eight-player, Moravia and Seymour will be in different districts but will likely meet in non-district play. Moravia is in district four along with English Valleys, Lone Tree, Montezuma, New London, Tri-County, Twin Cedars, WACO and Winfield-Mt. Union. Seymour will be in district eight along with Grand View Christian, Lamoni, Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas, Mormon Trail, Murray and Southeast Warren.
The schedules are expected to be released sometime this month. Normally, schedules are set for two years at a time but that’s another change. The IAHSAA announced this will be a one-year cycle instead of a two-year cycle like in previous years, allowing them to revisit districts, scheduling and playoff formats after this upcoming season.
For now, the schedule and playoffs will remain the same with nine regular season games and the district winners earning playoff spots before determining the at-large bids by the IAHSAA’s Rating Percentage Index (RPI) formula.
The majority of the changes came to Class 4A, which will be switching to a competitive balance model that includes a “no district” strategy with all 16 playoff spots coming by at-large bids via RPI.
4A will feature 40 teams in a new regular season arrangement during the 2020 football season. Seven groups will be organized for geography and with the intention of providing greater competitive balance to scheduling. The groups were organized by measuring a program’s last four years of football results through the IHSAA’s Ratings Percentage Index formula and their last four years of playoff success.
No other classifications had this system applied to their redistricting process in this cycle.