As we continue to be in a world without sports, Flashback Friday is a series where we look back at the past.
This week’s photo we see Hannah Hinners, Jacinda Reed, Cassie Graham and Acey Jellison celebrating qualifying for state in 2016 after winning the distance medley at the district meet.
Jellison served as the anchor and would pull away in the final leg to give the quartet a victory by nearly 15 seconds with a time of 4:42. Jellison would also qualify in the 800 that year.
The Seymour quartet would improve upon their time by 14 seconds at state with a 4:28.57, good for 15th place in a competitive field.
Send your sports throwback photos to cpeters@dailyiowegian.com to have a chance to be featured on Flashback Friday. The pictures can be any old sports photo at any age. Just send the photo along with a caption for who is in it, how old they were and any other context to the photo you want to add.