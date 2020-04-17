As we continue to be in a world without sports, Flashback Friday is a series where we look back at the past.
This week we look back at the Centerville girls soccer team historic day last season in their first ever home soccer tournament.
They played two games that day with Mickey Stephens’ school-record seven goals leading the way to a 10-0 victory against Clarke. In the photo above you will see Stephens hugging current assistant Ashley Whisler, who previously held the school-record for goals in a game since 2004.
The second game was a thrilling one as Centerville and Ottumwa would need a shootout to decide the victor. Cassie Stevens would score the game-winning penalty to give the Redettes a sweep in their first tournament while also giving them three wins early on in the season after going winless the year before.
Send your sports throwback photos to cpeters@dailyiowegian.com to have a chance to be featured on Flashback Friday. The pictures can be any old sports photo at any age. Just send the photo along with a caption for who is in it, how old they were and any other context to the photo you want to add.