This week we take a look at Alex Moorman and Jacob Hargrave after finishing up their second day rounds at the 2014 Boys State Golf Meet. The duo helped the Big Reds to a fifth place finish as a team.
Moorman won his second career individual title by one stroke with a first round 70 and a second round 73.
Moorman helped fuel a dominant stretch of Centerville golf where the Big Reds won three conference team titles from 2012-14. He was a state champion his freshman and junior year while placing second as a sophomore.
Moorman would later go on to play collegiate golf at Kansas and Iowa.
