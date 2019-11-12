Moravia and Seymour both went through tough seasons that saw them finish with losing records. With that being the case, five local boys were selected to all-district teams this year.
Moravia’s Tanner Cormeny and Wil Martin were both chosen to the first team.
Cormeny, a junior, was selected to the first team offense as a running back and to the first team defense as a linebacker. An all-district honorable mention a year ago, Cormeny played some excellent football for the Mohawks this year. He finished fourth in the district with 1,002 rushing yards on 113 carries (8.9 yards per carry) with 14 touchdowns. Cormeny also led the district with 106.5 tackles (19.5 more than the next guy), good for fifth in 8-man. He would add two sacks, one interception and a team-high three fumble recoveries.
Martin, a senior, was the other important cog to the Mohawk defense. In the secondary, Martin finished second on the team with 47 tackles to go along with two sacks, one fumble recovery and a team-high four interceptions.
The second team saw Moravia’s Logan Johnson joined by Seymour’s Noah Wells and Brody Tuttle.
Wells, a senior, only played five games for the Warriors but the wide receiver made a major impact in those games. In those games, Wells did enough to lead the team with 31 receptions for 358 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball nine times for 63 yards.
Tuttle, a freshman, was given the keys to Seymour offense as the season progressed. The Warriors became a pass first team which saw Tuttle complete 35.3% of his passes for 1,001 yards while finishing with 11 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He would also rush for 127 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Johnson, a junior, had a solid year as one of the few true kickers in the district. He was 15-for-20 on PAT’s, which was second best in the district. Johnson was also the only kicker to make a field goal this year, which was from 32 yards.
Seymour’s Mason Sulser and Jaden Enright along with Moravia’s Brett Cormeny and RJ Hamilton were honorable mentions.
District award winners
Coach of the Year - Bryan Nowlin (Lamoni)
Assistant Coach of the Year - Mike Ranney (Lamoni)
Offensive Player of the Year - Patrick Savage (Lamoni)
Defensive Player of the Year - Bryce Vandelune (SE Warren)
Special Teams Player of the Year - Bryce Hall (SE Warren)
Lineman of the Year - Shoalie Neibour (Lamoni)
1st team offense
QB - Patrick Savage (Lamoni)
RB - Colton Gordon (Lenox)
RB - Drew Ventelcher (Lenox)
RB - Tanner Cormeny (Moravia)
End - Bryce Hall (SE Warren)
End - Ethan Owen (Lamoni)
End - Stephen Ansong (Lamoni)
OL - Shoalie Neibour (Lamoni)
OL - Heman Castor (Lenox)
OL - Cole Lecy (Murray)
Utility - Tanner Dierking (SE Warren)
1st team defense
DL - Byrce Vandelune (SE Warren)
DL - Gauge Mitchell (East Union)
DL - Shoalie Neibour (Lamoni)
DL - Rilee Werner (Murray)
DL - Luke Parmer (Mormon Trail)
LB - Patrick Savage (Lamoni)
LB - Drew Venteicher (Lenox)
LB - JT Rowe (SE Warren)
LB - Tanner Cormeny (Moravia)
DB - Javin Evans (Lamoni)
DB - Wil Martin (Moravia)
DB - Mason Merfeld (SE Warren)
Utility - Ethan Owen (Lamoni)
1st team specials
PK - Cade Nelson (SE Warren)
P - Bryce Hall (SE Warren)
Returner - Harrison Sellars (Lamoni)
2nd team offense
QB - Cullen Wood (Lenox)
RB - Zander Reed (Lamoni)
RB - Gabe Hammond (SE Warren)
RB - Luke Parner (Mormon Trail)
End - Cade Nelson (SE Warren)
End - Noah Wells (Seymour)
End - Brad Larson (Lenox)
OL - Coleman Dukes (Lenox)
OL - Ethan Ayers (East Union)
OL - Anthony Cray (Lamoni)
OL - Dakota Boswell (Lamoni)
Utility - Brody Tuttle (Seymour)
2nd team defense
DL - Devin Whipple (Lenox)
DL - Coleman Dukes (Lenox)
DL - Dakota Bowell (Lamoni)
LB - Drew Kelso (SE Warren)
LB - Johnathon Weaver (Lenox)
LB - Chance Lecy (Murray)
LB - Cole Wimber (East Union)
DB - Harrison Sellars (Lamoni)
DB - Bryce Hall (SE Warren)
DB - Brad Larson (Lenox)
DB - Ty Hysell (Mormon Trail)
Utility - Colton Gordon (Lenox)
2nd team specials
PK - Logan Logan (Moravia)
Punter - Gus McNeill (East Union)
Returner - Bryce Hall (SE Warren)
Honorable mention
Parker Reed (Lenox)
Keegan Christensen (Lenox)
Mason Sulser (Seymour)
Jaden Enright (Seymour)
Ricky Harvey (SE Warren)
Bradley Metz (SE Warren)
Luke Jones (Lamoni)
Cael Ogier (Lamoni)
Brett Cormeny (Moravia)
RJ Hamilton (Moravia)
Zach Belden (Murray)
Kael Seals (East Union)
Kanyon Huntington (East Union)
Remington Newton (Mormon Trail)
Gabe Stripe (Mormon Trail)