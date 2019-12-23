LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — It is always one of the biggest tournaments of the year and it gives Centerville a look at where they rank up against some tough competition just before the winter break. Centerville made their annual three-hour trip to Missouri for the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament featuring 35 teams from three different states.
Centerville finished in 11th with 143 points while Odessa took home the team title with 358 points. Kayden Kauzlarich (first, 132 pounds), Matthew Lewis (third, 126 pounds), Gage Moorman (third, 138 pounds), Lucas Henderson (fourth, 152 pounds) and Nathaniel Genobana (fifth, 126 pounds) all nabbed podium finishes for the Big Reds.
Kauzlarich remained undefeated on the season with a great run on his way to a title at 132 pounds. The senior went a perfect 7-0 with four falls and one tech fall. First round pins by Kauzlarich in the quarterfinals and semifinals would set up a finals showdown against Odessa’s Shon Badder, who pinned Nathaniel Genobana in the finals last season. It was a high-scoring battle between the two but Kauzlarich would come out with the title after pulling off a 12-11 decision.
Lewis wrestled up at 126 pounds and would see his first tournament action this season. He would pick up pins in his first two matches before a 9-2 decision and 10-1 major decision would put him in the semifinals. There he would meet Blue Springs’ Korbin Shepherd, who was undefeated on the season and coming off of a Class 4A 120-pound state title. Shepherd would hand Lewis his first loss of the season in a 10-3 decision. Lewis would then bounce back with a 4-0 decision over Lindbergh’s James Homfeld, who gave Lewis his only defeat last year in the 113 pound title match, to grab third place.
Moorman went 5-1 with one pin in the tournament to place third at 138 pounds. He would hit a bump in the road in the semifinals when undefeated Francis Howell Central wrestler Aidan Hernandez would pin him in the first round. Moorman would bounce back with a 4-2 decision victory in the third place match.
Henderson picked up four straight pins to put him in the semifinals at 152 pounds. There he would run into undefeated Odessa wrestler Gavin Gross, who would pin Henderson in the third period. Henderson then lost an 18-1 tech fall to Triston Jones of Lee’s Summit North to grab fourth place.
Genobana had two falls and one major decision to help send him to the quarterfinals at 126 pounds. That is where the junior would suffer his first loss of the season in a 6-3 decision to Francis Howell’s Josh Kyle. Genobana bounced back with a pin and an 8-0 major to take fifth place.
Jax Mosley (10th, 120 pounds), Tiago Burton (24th, 145 pounds), Matt Logsdon (16th, 170 pounds) and Ryan Currington (ninth, 195 pounds) also wrestled for the Big Reds.
Centerville gets back on the mat on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. at the Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational.
Team scores
1. Odessa (358), 2. Lee‘s Summit North (277), 3. Francis Howell (251), 4. Blue Springs (217), 5. Francis Howell Central (204.5), 6. Oak Grove (189.5), 7. Lee‘s Summit West (185.5), 8. Ft. Zumwalt South (156.5), 9. Lindbergh (155.5), 10. Park Hill South (149.5), 11. Centerville (143),12. Desmet (139.5), 13. Leavenworth (111), T14. Lee’s Summit High School (106), T14. Springfield Kickapoo (106), 16. McCluer North (103.5), 17. Rock Bridge (96.5), 18. Blue Springs South (72), 19. Rockhurst (71.5), 20. Staley (67), T21. Fox (43), T21. Oak Grove-2 (43), 23. Battle (33), 24. Rock Bridge-2 (29), 25. Centerville-2 (27.5), 26. Lee’s Summit North-2 (23), 27. Lee’s Summit West-2 (19), 28. Blue Springs-2 (16), 29. Odessa-2 (12), 30. Lee‘s Summit High School-2 (9.5), 31. Francis Howell Central-2 (9), 32. Rockhurst-2 (8.5), 32. Staley-2 (8.5), 34. Francis Howell-2 (5.5), 35. Blue Springs South-2 (4), 35. Fox-2 (4)
Centerville results
120: Jax Mosley (11-5) placed 10th and scored 8.5 team points.
Round 1 – Jax Mosley (Centerville) 11-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 – Jackson Shea (Battle) 14-3 won by tech fall over Jax Mosley (Centerville) 11-5 (TF-1.5 4:24 (20-5))
Round 3 – Caden Schweitzer (Lee‘s Summit North) 17-2 won by tech fall over Jax Mosley (Centerville) 11-5 (TF-1.5 4:00 (17-1))
Round 4 – Jax Mosley (Centerville) 11-5 won by fall over Gabe Dorsel (Staley) 5-6 (Fall 1:20)
Round 5 – Jax Mosley (Centerville) 11-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Quarter – Jax Mosley (Centerville) 11-5 won by decision over Eli Franklin (Rockhurst) 2-4 (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Semi – Jax Mosley (Centerville) 11-5 won by fall over JaJuan Jones (McCluer North) 5-3 (Fall 2:00)
9th Place Match – JT Roberts (Francis Howell) 13-8 won by fall over Jax Mosley (Centerville) 11-5 (Fall 2:12)
126: Nathaniel Genobana (17-1) placed 5th and scored 24.5 team points.
Round 1 – Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 17-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 – Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 17-1 won by fall over Zane Palmer (Odessa) 6-8 (Fall 2:00)
Round 3 – Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 17-1 won by fall over Ryan McNeel (Lee‘s Summit North) 11-7 (Fall 3:46)
Round 4 – Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 17-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 5 – Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 17-1 won by major decision over Kaelen Raible (Ft. Zumwalt South) 10-5 (MD 10-1)
Quarterfinal – Josh Kyle (Francis Howell) 18-2 won by decision over Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 17-1 (Dec 6-3)
Cons. Semi – Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 17-1 won by fall over Lorenzo Turney (Lee‘s Summit High School) 21-5 (Fall 3:43)
5th Place Match – Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) 17-1 won by major decision over Kaelen Raible (Ft. Zumwalt South) 10-5 (MD 8-0)
126: Matthew Lewis (7-1) placed 3rd and scored 27.5 team points.
Round 1 – Matthew Lewis (Centerville-2) 7-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 – Matthew Lewis (Centerville-2) 7-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 – Matthew Lewis (Centerville-2) 7-1 won by fall over Andrew Smith (Lee‘s Summit West-2) 9-7 (Fall 2:28)
Round 4 – Matthew Lewis (Centerville-2) 7-1 won by fall over Thomas Stuhlman (Francis Howell Central) 10-7 (Fall 2:53)
Round 5 – Matthew Lewis (Centerville-2) 7-1 won by decision over Josh Kyle (Francis Howell) 18-2 (Dec 9-2)
Quarterfinal – Matthew Lewis (Centerville-2) 7-1 won by major decision over Kaelen Raible (Ft. Zumwalt South) 10-5 (MD 10-1)
Semifinal – Korbin Shepherd (Blue Springs) 17-0 won by decision over Matthew Lewis (Centerville-2) 7-1 (Dec 10-3)
3rd Place Match – Matthew Lewis (Centerville-2) 7-1 won by decision over James Homfeld (Lindbergh) 12-2 (Dec 4-0)
132: Kayden Kauzlarich (20-0) placed 1st and scored 40.5 team points.
Round 1 – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 20-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 20-0 won by fall over Jeremy Whitley (Blue Springs-2) 9-3 (Fall 3:02)
Round 3 – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 20-0 won by fall over Jackson Baker (Lindbergh) 4-13 (Fall 2:22)
Round 4 – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 20-0 won by tech fall over Malcom Turner (Leavenworth) 9-8 (TF-1.5 1:42 (16-1))
Round 5 – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 20-0 won by medical forfeit over Bryce McKeone (Lee‘s Summit High School) 8-9 (M. For.)
Quarterfinal – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 20-0 won by fall over Brock Donnelly (Lee‘s Summit West) 13-11 (Fall 1:29)
Semifinal – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 20-0 won by fall over David Spiller (Lee‘s Summit North) 16-2 (Fall 0:40)
1st Place Match – Kayden Kauzlarich (Centerville) 20-0 won by decision over Shon Badder (Odessa) 13-2 (Dec 12-11)
138: Gage Moorman (19-3) placed 3rd and scored 25.5 team points.
Round 1 – Gage Moorman (Centerville) 19-3 won by decision over Alex Kohrs (Francis Howell) 7-10 (Dec 7-3)
Round 2 – Gage Moorman (Centerville) 19-3 won by decision over Jase Mansfield (Blue Springs) 10-3 (Dec 6-4)
Round 3 – Gage Moorman (Centerville) 19-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 4 – Gage Moorman (Centerville) 19-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 5 – Gage Moorman (Centerville) 19-3 won by decision over Ayden Sheets (Lee‘s Summit High School) 17-10 (Dec 11-5)
Quarterfinal – Gage Moorman (Centerville) 19-3 won by fall over Trey Robinson (Lee‘s Summit North) 13-5 (Fall 3:31)
Semifinal – Aidan Hernandez (Francis Howell Central) 17-0 won by fall over Gage Moorman (Centerville) 19-3 (Fall 1:24)
3rd Place Match – Gage Moorman (Centerville) 19-3 won by decision over Kale Slater (Park Hill South) 9-8 (Dec 4-2)
145: Tiago Burton (4-4) placed 24th and scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 – Hayden Trezek (Francis Howell) 16-4 won by fall over Tiago Burton (Centerville) 4-4 (Fall 1:19)
Round 2 – Michael Gyuriseck (Lindbergh) 8-12 won by fall over Tiago Burton (Centerville) 4-4 (Fall 3:58)
Round 3 – Kyle Wynne (Rockhurst) 9-10 won by fall over Tiago Burton (Centerville) 4-4 (Fall 3:06)
Round 4 – Tiago Burton (Centerville) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 5 – Harrison Holt (Springfield Kickapoo) 7-11 won in sudden victory – 1 over Tiago Burton (Centerville) 4-4 (SV-1 13-11)
152: Lucas Henderson (13-6) placed 4th and scored 27.5 team points.
Round 1 – Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 13-6 won by fall over Chase Price (Fox) 4-3 (Fall 1:11)
Round 2 – Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 13-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 3 – Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 13-6 won by fall over Devin Scribner (Blue Springs) 6-10 (Fall 1:48)
Round 4 – Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 13-6 won by fall over Braiden Fusco (Lindbergh) 9-5 (Fall 4:58)
Round 5 – Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 13-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 13-6 won by fall over Garrett Greve (Springfield Kickapoo) 11-9 (Fall 3:15)
Semifinal – Gavin Gross (Odessa) 15-0 won by fall over Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 13-6 (Fall 4:56)
3rd Place Match – Triston Jones (Lee‘s Summit North) 16-2 won by tech fall over Lucas Henderson (Centerville) 13-6 (TF-1.5 4:41 (18-1))
170: Matt Logsdon (4-13) placed 16th and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 – Andrew Stauffer (Staley) 3-3 won by decision over Matt Logsdon (Centerville) 4-13 (Dec 3-0)
Round 2 – Luke Malizzi (Odessa) 13-2 won by fall over Matt Logsdon (Centerville) 4-13 (Fall 0:49)
Round 3 – Matt Logsdon (Centerville) 4-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 4 – Marquese Gaten (Springfield Kickapoo) 13-7 won by fall over Matt Logsdon (Centerville) 4-13 (Fall 3:27)
Round 5 – Matt Logsdon (Centerville) 4-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Quarter – Aaron Hazen (Blue Springs-2) 7-4 won by fall over Matt Logsdon (Centerville) 4-13 (Fall 0:34)
195: Ryan Currington (9-4) placed 9th and scored 10.5 team points.
Round 1 – Ryan Currington (Centerville) 9-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 2 – Ryan Currington (Centerville) 9-4 won by fall over Carlos Mejia (Lindbergh) 5-14 (Fall 2:53)
Round 3 – Matthew Robison (Ft. Zumwalt South) 9-9 won by fall over Ryan Currington (Centerville) 9-4 (Fall 3:21)
Round 4 – Ryan Currington (Centerville) 9-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Round 5 – Ibrahim Ameer (McCluer North) 9-0 won by fall over Ryan Currington (Centerville) 9-4 (Fall 0:39)
Cons. Quarter – Ryan Currington (Centerville) 9-4 won by fall over Colin Horan (Blue Springs) 6-5 (Fall 1:25)
Cons. Semi – Ryan Currington (Centerville) 9-4 won by fall over Zackary Coetzee (Lee‘s Summit North-2) 10-4 (Fall 1:31)
9th Place Match – Ryan Currington (Centerville) 9-4 won by decision over LeJuan Miller (Lee‘s Summit High School-2) 10-12 (Dec 6-5)