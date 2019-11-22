The Moravia grapplers return a handful of experienced wrestlers that are poised to take a step forward this season for the Mohawks.
“I feel our strength is the experience we have with six returning wrestlers and two freshmen who have a lot of wrestling experience as well,” Moravia head coach Denny Whitlow said. “I feel this team is motivated to improve from last season and the seniors understand there is no tomorrow for them and they are looking to make it to state in their final season.”
Senior Wil Martin leads the group of six returning Mohawks. The two-time state qualifier has hopes to place at the tournament this season after posting a 21-11 record a year ago. Whitlow sees Martin as one of the leaders in the wrestling room as he looks to wrestle at 120.
Zac Knapp also returns for his senior season after going 20-14 as a junior. Knapp came into his own late in the season going 9-3 in his last 12 matches including a third place finish at sectionals. He will have high expectations this year at 145 pounds.
Bryce Kaster is coming off a 12-15 record last year as a junior. After being a district qualifier as a freshman at 112, and missing his sophomore season due to injury, Kaster will try to regain that form this year at 160 pounds.
Fellow senior Spencer Baty looks to slot in at 170 or 182 pounds this year. Baty had a 9-24 record a year ago but Whitlow likes his work ethic and looks to see improvement from him this season.
Moravia also returns junior Ethan Martin to the squad at 145 or 152 pounds. Last year he struggled early in the season but would show a lot of improvement as the season progressed to finish with a 15-22 record. He will try to turn the corner this season with hopes of joining his brother, Wil, on a potential state tournament run.
Sophomore Dalton Ervin rounds out the list of returning Mohawks this year. Ervin had a very good freshman year going 22-14 to lead the team in victories. He will be back at 106 this season which will be a huge plus for him since he has gotten bigger and and gained valuable experience last year.
With all of these returnees, Moravia will still have some holes in their lineup.
“Our weakness is the lack of numbers to be able to fill all of the weight classes. We do not have any upper weights to fill the 195-285 pound weight classes and will need some of our middleweight wrestlers to cut and gain weight to fill more weights,” Whitlow said.
Joining the Mohawks this year is an intriguing group of newcomers. Two freshman with a lot of wrestling experience come in with Connor Golston and Keeton Ellison joining the squad.
Golston looks to wrestle at 138 and has traveled all over the midwest and has competed in several national tournaments and has done well. Ellison has come up through the Mohawk Wrestling Club and has wrestled in many local tournaments and enjoyed a successful junior high career. He looks to fill in at 120 or 126.
Moravia also welcomes a pair of newcomers to the sport of wrestling. Sophomore Alyssa Boehning joins an ever-growing group of girls joining wrestling with their now being an annual girls state tournament. Boehning looks to wrestle at 106 or 113 and will try to improve as the year progresses. Senior David Brand also joins the wrestling team with little experience. Brand just moved to Moravia this year and like Boehning he will try to improve as the season goes on at 132 pounds.
Moravia will be tested this season with a handful of tough competitions and tournaments on the schedule this season. They have their lone home event late in the season on Jan. 28 with a quad against Colfax-Mingo, Van Buren and Wayne.
“We will have some tests early with some of our tournaments as we will wrestle in the Knoxville and Pella tournaments where we will be the only 1A school in attendance,” Whitlow said. “After winter break we will wrestle in the Brookfield, Missouri tournament which brings many of the top 1A school in Missouri with many state qualifiers and placewinners. We will then have a very good tune up the week before sectionals as we will travel to Guthrie Center where we will see some of the top 1A and 2A teams in the state.”