The Eagles will be led by first year head coach Tim Johnson as Moulton-Udell will try to replace their top two scorers from last year’s 3-15 squad.
Moulton-Udell loses four seniors but returns 10 players including seniors Trent Rockwood, Wyatt Stansberry and Derick Hill along with juniors Clayton Morlan, Clayton Coffman, Hunter Hansen and Hunter Spring with sophomores Dawson Veldhuizen and Ryan Lucas.
Stansberry, Rockwood and Morlan were all regulars in the starting lineup.
Stansberry is back at point guard and has played a lot of minutes back there for the Eagles. Last year he averaged 7.6 points per game on 32.1% shooting while also leading the team in assists (1.9 per game) and steals (two per game). Stansberry plays hard on both ends of the floor and will control the pace.
Rockwood averaged 4.9 points per game last year on 31.8% shooting to go along with 3.4 rebounds per game. With Moulton-Udell losing about 16 rebounds per game from graduated seniors, Rockwood is going to have to make up that loss and crash the glass hard.
Morlan rejoins Stansberry in the back court to give the Eagles another quick guard that plays hard. Moulton-Udell will hope he takes a step forward this year after averaging four points per game on 25% shooting from the floor and 36.8% from the free throw line.
The Eagles will also welcome a trio of newcomers this season in sophomore Payton Porretto and freshmen Garrett Pace and Manny Bowley.
“Even though we lost four seniors, we have four returning starters which will be a big help teaching others through the season. Where we gain in returning starters we lack in depth on the bench,” Moulton-Udell head coach Tim Johnson said.
The offense will be something to keep an eye on this year. They lose their top two scorers from a team that finished in the lower half of the conference in points per game (39.1) and field goal percentage (32.2%). Those numbers will need to go up for them to have more success this year.
Speaking of success, Moulton-Udell shot the lights out from three last season, albeit on limited attempts. They were last in three point attempts taking about 5.4 per game, but they led the conference percentage wise making 44.9% of their attempts. It will be interesting to see how they utilize the three point line this season with two of their best shooters gone.
The Bluegrass Conference looks to be tough again this season and the Eagles are hoping they will be one the more competitive teams in the BGC.
“As far as conference games, I feel we are going to be very competitive this year and we have a few non-conference games that are going to be tough but the team is looking forward to the challenge. Overall, we are excited for the season to start,” Johnson said.