MORAVIA — Basketball made its return on Friday after the winter break with a couple of non-conference neighbors clashing to start the new year. After starting the year 1-3, Centerville would come into Moravia and pick up their fourth straight win by 14 or more points with a 60-35 victory over the Lady Eagles.
“It was a step up in competition for us and it was good for us to get an idea of how much more we have to learn. I was happy with the effort given by our girls for the most part. They played hard and didn’t quit,” Moravia head coach Derek Reischauer said.
With the two weeks off in-between games, you were going to expect there to be some rust for both teams. That might have been the case for the Redette offense at times as they were just 2-of-13 (15.4%) from three and 14-of-36 (38.9%) at the free throw line.
However, that was not the case for their defense as Centerville racked up 23 steals and 11 blocks, both season highs, while holding Moravia to 35 points.
The Redettes set the tone in the first quarter with a Caitlyn Krull layup and a Mickey Stephens steal leading to an and-one on the end forced a quick Moravia timeout just 26 seconds into the game.
Centerville’s press and paint defense was giving Moravia a lot of problems, leading to steals and layups on the other end. Taylor Shinn’s three-pointer at the buzzer would put the Redettes up 19-4 after eight minutes of play.
They would continue that momentum into the second quarter to build a 20-point lead at the half, a lead that would hold the rest of the way.
Stephens took advantage for Centerville at the top of the press, finishing with a double-double on the night with 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting with 11 steals, two rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Claire Mathews added nine points while Taylor Shinn chipped in eight points.
Moravia was held to 22.2% shooting from the floor on a tough offense evening. Gracie Hoffman led the way with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting to go along with two rebounds and one block. Anaya Keith, Hannah Starr and Kim Chandanais all added seven points.
“We are looking forward to getting back into our conference schedule and improving on where we are at right now,” Reischauer said.
Moravia (3-6) travel to face Orient-Macksburg (4-4) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. while Centerville (5-3) gets Fairfield (4-3) at home on Monday at 6:15 p.m.