Renovations are well underway at Indian Hills’ Centerville campus as the baseball and wrestling team will be enjoying some updates to their facilities.
Upgrades to the facility include a new weight room, baseball clubhouse, public restrooms, laundry facility and some storage.
The north side of the multipurpose building has been gutted is under renovation with the majority of work coming from in-house staff.
They will have new lockers and a small kitchenette area in the clubhouse. In the weight room, there will be new weights and cardio equipment. There will also be new metal on the outside of the building and there will be windows added to the north side to provide some natural lighting into those areas of the facility.
Baseball, wrestling, employees and the general student population will be able to utilize the weight room space.
The school hopes that most of the work will be completed by mid-June but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, completion could be pushed all the way back to the end of August when students return to campus.
The Indian Hills wrestling team will still use Centerville’s wrestling room for their inaugural season but IHCC athletic director Brett Monaghan says they could have their own room on campus in the near future.
“We are working on a plan for a wrestling facility on campus,” Monaghan said. “That planning isn’t complete at this point, so I don’t have much I can pass on until we have things finalized.”