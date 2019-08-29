The Appanoose Country Club held the 2019 Men’s City Golf Championship on Aug. 24 and 25. The weekend was unusually cool, mixed in with some occasional rain that made play difficult at times. Colton Belloma and Justin Zaputil shared the day one lead with matching scores of 69 (-3) followed by Alex Belloma who carded a (-2) score of 70. The championship flight was rounded out by defending champion Blake Dabney (73), and Matt Torrez, Kaleb Cochran, Nick Howe and Anthony Ruth who all carded rounds of 75 on day one.
Day two was set up for the possibility of an exciting round as the final foursome was comprised of the tournament champion from six of the previous seven years in Colton Belloma, Zaputil and Dabney. Colton Belloma got the round started with a birdie on hole number one and then made pars on the next four holes to take a one-shot lead over Zaputil, who started with five straight pars and a three-shot lead over Alex Belloma, with Dabney still four shots back. Things got interesting on hole number six. Colton, Alex and Dabney all drove the 328-yard sixth and had eagle attempts while Zaputil was about 20 yards short of the green with his drive but nearly holed out his eagle pitch to leave a tap in birdie to briefly tie for the lead. Colton answered with a birdie of his own to keep his one-shot lead over Zaputil. Dabney birdied the hole to remain four back along with Alex Belloma. Colton then decided to take control of the tournament as he would go birdie-eagle-birdie to finish the front nine with a score of 30 (-6) and take a five-shot lead to the back nine. He would never look back as he cruised to a six-shot victory and claim his second club title in the past three years with a score of 134 (-10). Alex Belloma would finish the tournament in second place with a score of 140 (-4) while Dabney and Zaputil would tie for third with a score of 142 (-2).
The Senior Flight (60 and over) was won by Bill Ursta as he carded a score of even par (144) for the two days and cruised to an eight-shot victory. Bill Huisman would finish in second place in the Senior Flight by finishing one stroke better than Mark Kruzich, who claimed third place. Due to the high number of golfers competing in the Senior Division, a second flight of seniors was held and Carl Hawkins defeated Kelly Kauzlarich in a playoff with a birdie on the first playoff hole after Kauzlarich made a gutsy par to force Hawkins to make his eight-foot birdie putt. Joe Zaputil would finish in third place in the flight.
The First Flight was once again tightly contested this year as all players in the flight were only separated by four shots after day one. James Underwood, Austin Huebner and Jeff Underwood all shared the lead with scores of 76 after day one. Day two was a back and forth match that saw three players tied for the lead after the front nine. Austin Huebner, Jeff Underwood and Scott Hancox would have a one-shot lead over James Underwood as they made the turn. James Underwood and Huebner would battle back and forth on the back nine with Underwood making a birdie on the 18th hole to claim a one-shot victory over Huebner who finished in second place in the flight while Hancox finished three shots back to claim third place in the flight.
The Second Flight was similar to the First Flight in that all players in the flight were within five shots of the lead, held by Kevin Cochran after he shot a round of 81 on day one to have a one-shot lead over Jay Brewer and Russ Ocker. The flight became a two-horse race between Cochran and Brewer as Cochran increased his lead to two shots after the front nine. Cochran would fire a solid even-par 36 on the back nine for a day two total of 74 that would give him a five-shot victory to claim the Second Flight. Brewer would finish in second place in the flight with Keith Sales nipping Ross Ocker by one shot to claim third place in the flight.
Mike Craver and Steve Clark shared the Third Flight lead after day one with matching scores of 87 with Ryan Sales one shot back. Tyson Belloma was seven shots off the lead to start the day but roared back to claim the title by four shots over Ryan Sales, who finished in second place in the flight. Jason Sandberg would claim third place in the flight.