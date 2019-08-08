Following their third straight run to the state tournament, the South Central Conference champion Centerville Big Reds tallied six names on the all-conference lists.
The Big Reds finished with a conference record of 17-1, defeating the two-way tie at 13-5 involving Davis County and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Pitcher Merrick Matthews, second baseman Kayden Kauzlarich, third baseman McCain Oden and outfielder Brady Kauzlarich all nabbed first team selections. Catcher Kolby Micetich and outfielder Myles Clawson earned second team nods. Kade Mosley and Walker White were honorable mentions.